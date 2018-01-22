/2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Fetches $300,000 at Charity Auction

Besides raising more than $2 million for charity selling a couple of Corvettes, Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction also sold a very unique Ford over the weekend. It was the recently unveiled 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, and it went for a nice and round $300,000.

Proceeds from the sale of 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will go to Boys Republic, a school Steve McQueen himself went to, which helps the vulnerable and troubled youth. The Bullitt Mustang itself is an homage to the movie star and his legendary movie Bullitt in which he plays a troubled detective chasing bad guys around in a green Mustang Fastback. The new limited edition is a direct tribute to the original ‘Stang and is built with inputs from McQueen’s daughter, Molly.

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt features an upgraded 5.0 liter V8 engine fro the GT model with 475 horsepower and 420 ft/lbs of torque. It has a top speed of 163 mph and comes with subtle chrome accents, a 12″ all-digital LCD instrument cluster and Recaro black leather seats (optional) with unique green accent stitching. The VIN001 Bullitt will be produced in mid 2018 featuring the Dark Highland Green exterior like the movie car. Other production model can be ordered in a number of different colors as well.

“This new Bullitt is, as Steve McQueen was, effortlessly cool,” said Darrell Behmer, Mustang chief designer. “As a designer, it’s my favorite Mustang – devoid of stripes, spoilers and badges. It doesn’t need to scream about anything – it’s just cool.”

