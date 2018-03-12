/Ford Mustang GT California Special Makes a Return for 2019

Ford is reviving one of the coolest editions of the Mustang ever for the 2019 modelyear range. The Mustang GT California Special, harking back to a really special 1967 Shelby model, is part of the upgrades the pony car has received for its latest version, to be launched thissummer.

Now, those familiar with the original California Special Mustang may find the new version a bit underwhelming. The original came with blacked-out grille, fog lamps and a side racing stripe that ended ahead of a new rear fender scoop.It looked the business.

The 2019 Mustang GT California Special does get similar features, such as fading stripes, Ebony Black and Race Red script California Special badge, as well as blacked-out open grille, California 5-spoke wheels, and a front splitter from the performance pack. But to an uninterested eye it looks like a regular GT. The interior is more on the money with black Miko suede-trimmed seats with embossed GT/CS insignia and contrast red accent stitching, and custom embroidered GT/CS floor mats. There is also a host of badges.

2019 Mustang range also benefits from other desirable upgrades, such as the addition of advanced rev-matching to the manual GT model with the 460 horsepower engine, and for the first time B&O Play audio system option featuring 10-channel amplifier producing 1,000 watts across 12 high-performance speakers. What is more, the EcoBoost models now can be ordered with quad-tip fully variable active valve performance exhaust, and there are new colors for the exterior, including Velocity Blue, Need for Green and the iconic Bullitt Dark Highland Green.

