/2019 Camaro Lineup Unveiled with New Looks and Tech

Chevrolet revealed today the 2019 Camaro family featuring new styling details and upgraded equipment. The new face of the Camaro gives the car a more sophisticated look, but it may not sit well with the muscle car’s traditional customer base who prefer simpler, less complicated things.

In any case, the 2019 Camaro comes with new fascia, grille, LED dual-element headlamps and reshaped hood. Of course, there is differences between the variants, LS/LT, RS and SS as well as ZL1, but this is the face of this car so get used to it. As for the differences just mentioned, the SS gets the “flowtie” open bowtie grille and 20 inch wheels, while the RS comes with black grille with Galvano Chrome lower inserts, new LED headlamps with LED signature light bar, specific rear fascia with rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels. The ZL1 meanwhile retains its airflow-optimized front-end styling.

As for performance, the 2019 Camaro SS now comes with a 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift automatic which is, to be honest, unnecessary. If you want a trackable Camaro you should go for the 1LE which can be had with a V6 or a 2.0L turbo engine with 275 hp, full-on aero kit, performance tires, Brembo brake package, flat-bottom steering wheel, and Driver Mode Selector with Sport Mode and new Track Mode.

There is good news technology-wise as well. The 2019 Camaro can be specified with Rear Camera Mirror and Forward Collision Alert, plus Enhanced Performance Data Recorder system. You also get Chevy’s Infotainment 3 with full smartphone integration, enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more in an 8 inch screen.

