/2019 Corvette Drivers Series – Honoring Champions Or Unloading the Last of the C7s?

So just before we all tune into the weekend, Chevrolet announced a new bunch of special editions Corvettes. This is typical of all car makers when they are close to revealing an all-new version of a popular model. They release a special version to both commemorate that particular generation of the car, and, let’s face it, sell what they have left of them in stock. So please welcome the new 2019 Corvette Drivers Series.

Not that there is anything terribly wrong with that, except for the price, of course. You see, it would have been nicer if car makers actually lowered the price on the final batches of an outgoing model to unload the stock. But since they figure out people are willing to pay more for a badge, or a stripe, they’ve been having a field day emptying the pocket of their fans with all sorts of celebratory versions and special editions. The kings of this trick are the German manufacturers. But American car makers are fast catching up, as evidenced by the 2019 Corvette Drivers Series. This is a series of uniquely-specified ‘Vettes in four flavors named after Corvette Racing drivers Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.

If we’re honest though, once you get over the fact that your’re being kind of hustled here, these special C7s are actually kinda tasty. Each has its own exclusive highlights, but they all share a number of technical specs that make this batch very sweet as far driving and performance are concerned. The 2019 Corvette Drivers Series feature a 6.2L LT1 engine rated at 460 horsepower (343 kW) with dry-sump oiling system designed to support high-performance track driving. They also boast wide fenders, 19×10-inch front and 20×12-inch rear wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, extra cooling ducts, Brembo brake system, magnetic ride control, Five-position Driver Mode Selector, limited-slip diff, camera system, head-up display, leather everywhere, and available Z07 package adds larger carbon ceramic-matrix brake rotors and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires.

What really sets these models, offered on Grand Sport 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trims, apart is the color and graphics packages. That is the reason those four drivers have lent their names and reputation to Chevy. That is also why they have a MSRP of $4,995 for 1LT and 2LT trims and $5,995 for the 3LT trim. Below is a list of the special design features for each of the four Corvette Drivers Series:

Tommy Milner Edition: Elkhart Lake Blue exterior with silver stripes and red hash marks, body-color mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black Suede interior (leather seats on 1LT) with red seat belts.

Elkhart Lake Blue exterior with silver stripes and red hash marks, body-color mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black Suede interior (leather seats on 1LT) with red seat belts. Oliver Gavin Edition: Shadow Gray exterior with Torch Red center stripe and Torch Red hash marks, Carbon Flash mirrors, black wheels with red stripe, red brake calipers. Adrenaline Red interior with red seat belts.

Shadow Gray exterior with Torch Red center stripe and Torch Red hash marks, Carbon Flash mirrors, black wheels with red stripe, red brake calipers. Adrenaline Red interior with red seat belts. Jan Magnussen Edition: Arctic White exterior with Crystal Red stripes and gray hash marks, body-color mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black interior with red seat belts; red stitching on 3LT trim.

Arctic White exterior with Crystal Red stripes and gray hash marks, body-color mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black interior with red seat belts; red stitching on 3LT trim. Antonio Garcia Edition: Racing Yellow exterior with “Jake” stinger stripe, red hash marks, Carbon Flash mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black interior; yellow stitching on 3LT trim.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]