/Hennessey Goliath 6×6 Based on 2019 Chevy Silverado

Even by American standards, the new Chevy Silverado is a pretty huge thing. But for Texan tuner Hennessey nothing is ever big enough, so they decided to kind of stretch that truck. And while they were at it, they also added a couple of extra wheels. The result is this awesome thing you see here called Hennessey Goliath 6×6.

What motivated the firm to create the Hennessey Goliath 6×6 was, of course, the success of their VelociRaptor 6×6. That one got international recognition and was even featured on Top Gear UK. So with the Goliath, Hennessey went all out to make sure it is no less impressive a car. Granted, the Raptor may well be a better looking truck than the Silverado. But the sheer presence of this thing is compensation enough for that.

Hennessey Goliath 6×6 boasts a 6.2 liter V8 with HPE700 2.9 liter Supercharger installed. That, and a stainless steel exhaust upgrade, generate 705 horsepower and 675 lb-ft torque. And that, according to Hennessey, gives the 6-wheeled vehicle a 0-60 mph acceleration in the mid-4 seconds. God knows how tricky it is to handle this beast with that kind of pulling power, but rest assured it is hugely exciting. A basic Goliath 6×6 costs $375,000 (including the Base Silverado) with production limited to 24 units. But if you want more, HPE has got you covered there as well. The options list include: 808 bhp stroker motor upgrade, Brembo brake system upgrade and custom interior upgrade.

Hennessey Goliath 6×6 Specs:

6X6 Conversion with additional axle, wheels, tires and brakes

All new rear suspension system

Eight-inch lift kit

Custom 6X6 truck bed

Hennessey 20-inch wheels

BFG 37-inch off-road tires

GOLIATH 6X6 & HENNESSEY graphics

Rollbar upgrade

LED lights

Hennessey front and rear bumpers

3 year / 36,000 mile warranty

