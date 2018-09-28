/2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Concept Is All About Options

At this year’s State Fair of Texas Chevrolet unveiled a special version of the new 2019 Silverado. Called the Chevrolet Silverado High Country, the truck is equipped with lots of options and accessories to showcase what customers can get straight from the factory.

That is taking bread from the aftermarket specialists who usually the supplier of such things. But that the dog-eats-dog world we live in right now. It’s not enough for Chevy to sell the truck, they want to profit from the accessories too. And they offer lots: step kits and tonneau covers, illuminated bowtie emblems, cargo bed storage boxes, brake systems and suspension lift kits. The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is only one of four concepts Chevrolet will introduce this fall at the SEMA show.

The list of extras fitted to the Chevrolet Silverado High Country Concept is a long one. The truck boasts the Power Up-Down tailgate which is a Chevy invention. It also gets two-inch suspension lift and 22-inch wheels. The wheels along with the grille have the exclusive bronze accents as well. A cat-back exhaust system, cold air intake, and Brambo brakes are also included. Furthermore, the truck features chrome tailgate handle, underseat organizer, all-weather floor liners with Chevrolet script, rear seat infotainment, and Embark Power Max Retractable Tonneau Cover by Advantage.

“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the Silverado offers eight trims, each with a different combination of technology, performance and design,” said Hugh Milne, Silverado marketing manager. “With a full catalog of accessories and performance parts, we offer exponentially more ways for customers to build their ideal truck. And, unlike certain aftermarket components, these are designed, engineered and validated to the same engineering standards as the Silverado itself, and backed by Chevrolet.”

