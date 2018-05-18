/2019 Chevrolet Silverado Specs: Six Powertrains, Eight Trims

The new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is undoubtedly the most advanced truck GM has ever built, and it shows with the engine lineup they have put together for it. The handsome truck benefits from the latest and most sophisticated V8s in the brand’s history, plus a couple of six-bangers for pansies.

In total, you get six engine/transmission combinations with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which along with the eight available trims make the job of choosing the right model at the showroom very difficult. You can choose between 5.3L and 6.2L V8 engines that are now equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management with, get this, up to 17 different modes of cylinder deactivation. If that sounds a bit confusing, the video below may shed some light on the matter:

The 2019 Silverado can also be had with a new 2.7L Turbo engine that replaces the 4.3L V-6 in the high-volume Silverado LT and new Silverado RST, plus a Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel from 2019. In terms of power figures, the 4.3L V-6 delivers 285 hp/305 lb-ft, the 5.3 liter V8 355 hp/383 lb-ft, and the 2.7L Turbo 310 hp/348 lb-ft. As for transmissions, the 4.3 comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, the 5.3 with either the six-speed or an eight-speed automatic, the 2.7 with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the future diesel engine with a 10-speed automatic. But the one you really want is the updated 6.2 liter V8 with 420 hp/460 lb-ft and a 10-speed automatic.

The chart below is your source for knowing which engine is available with which trim of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado:

4.3L V-6

w/AFM (6-spd.) 2.7L I-4 Turbo w/AFM (8-spd.) 5.3L V-8 w/AFM (6-spd.) 5.3L V-8 w/DFM (8-spd.) 3.0L I-6 Turbo-Diesel (10-spd.) 6.2L V-8 w/DFM (10-spd.) Work Truck (WT) Std. — Avail. — — — Custom Std. — Avail. — — — Custom Trail Boss Std. — Avail. — — — LT — Std. — Avail. Avail. — RST — Std. — Avail. Avail. — LT Trail Boss — — — Std. — — LTZ — — — Std. Avail. Avail. High Country — — — Std. Avail. Avail.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]