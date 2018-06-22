/2019 Chevrolet Blazer Unveiled with Bold Design, Lots of Tech

Yes, it’s yet another Chevy SUV, but this one is a bit different. This one, at least, has a cool name. The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer revives a nameplate belonging to one of the most Chevrolets of all time, and their original SUV in a way. It is also a product very much of its time.

Whereas the original Blazer was a big, heavy, somewhat cantankerous car, the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a big softie. Actually, it’s not even that big. It sits between the Equinox and Traverse in Chevy’s range, and it has an interior that is, at best, modest in size.What the new Blazer has going for it is the looks. It kind of looks like a Camaro SUV, especially at the front. The combination of small headlights and large front grille gives the SUV a lot of attitude.

We said the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a product of its time, and you can vouch for that looking through its list of features. Depending on the model, it comes with an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen running Chevrolet Infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wifi 4G, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, hands-free tailgate, heated rear seats, and…

Engine-wise, the new Blazer is powered by a standard 2.5L I-4 engine rated at 193 hp (143 kW) and 188 lb-ft of torque (255 Nm). A 3.6L V-6 is also available, offering 305 hp (227 kW) and 269 lb-ft of torque (365 Nm). RS and Premier models also get a more sophisticated twin-clutch AWD technology, but all models benefit from Traction Select which manages traction even on FWD models.

