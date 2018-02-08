/2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS – Details, Specs, Pricing

The mid-size SUV segment is ordinarily where you find the boring stuff. But with the new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS General Motors is breathing a new life into this market, offering a nice blend of style, practicality and performance. The $43,095 MSRP the Traverse RS carries may seem a bit high at first, but not after you’ve known about what it has to offer.
Chevy’s design, especially with mid-range cars, has not been something worth writing home about in recent years. That is also the case with the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS, even though it does feature some nice and sporty elements. There is black grille, black window trim, black roof rails and black bowtie emblems, along with 20-inch rims in Dark Android finish. But still, the looks here are not what would make you go wow.
The performance is a lot more interesting than the appearance with the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS. under the bonnet the SUV features a Ecotec 2.0L turbo engine that churns out 257 horsepower (192 kW) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm). This engine is gutsy from low rpm, meaning that you are never short of power for overtaking. It also does well economy-wise, returning 20 mpg in city driving and 26 mpg on the highway with the standard nine-speed automatic transmission.
In terms of features and equipment, the Traverse RS boasts the following items as standard:
- HID headlamps and LED daytime running lamps
- Upper and lower active aero shutters
- Chevrolet MyLink radio with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen and navigation
- OnStar® 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi® hotspot (3-month/3GB data trial)
- Multicolor driver information center display
- Jet Black leather-appointed seating surfaces
- Heated front seats
- Universal Home Remote
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Bose premium 10-speaker audio system
- Power liftgate
- Keyless Open with extended-range Remote Keyless Entry
- Remote start
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Park Assist
- Surround Vision
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Teen Driver
