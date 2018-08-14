/2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus Special Editions

Well, yes, what we have here is yet another special edition Chevy SUV. Only this time it’s a double feature, with the same treatment given to both the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. The treatment is called the Premier Plus, and it’s a pretty dope package.

The whole point of introducing the Premier Plus models, mind you, is for Chevy to expand the availability of the popular 6.2L V-8 engine (420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque) within its full-size SUV lineup. So it’s not longer only the RST, a video of which is featured below, that gets the cool engine, or the Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration and a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission.

As for the goodies you get with the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus models, the main highlights include heated and ventilated Black/Mahogany-colored leather-appointed front seats against a Jet Black trim surround, 22-inch polished wheels, gold Chevrolet “bowtie” logos, chrome nameplate badging, a head-up display and 8-inch diagonal cluster, cross rails, chrome power steps and exhaust tip and a Chevrolet-branded cargo organizer, as well as 4G LTE connectivity.

As for the cost, the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus will start with an MSRP of $74,100 plus a $1,295 destination charge, while the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier Plus will start at $76,900 with the same destination charge.

