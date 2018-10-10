/2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7L Turbo Does 23 mpg

Granted, that 23 mpg figure is for highway driving. But still, you have to admit that makes the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7L Turbo a very fuel efficient pickup truck. Well, efficient relative to its capabilities. The new turbo model, replacing the 4.3 liter V6, also does 20 mpg city.

The new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7L Turbo, available in LT and RST trims, relies not just on downsizing, but down-weighting as well. The smaller engine is part of a 380-pound weight saving plan. Besides the benefits in terms of fuel consumption, lower weight also give the truck superior performance. Speaking of which, the 2.7L Turbo Silverado packs 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque. That translates into a 0 to 60 mph time of 6.8 seconds. That is a brilliant figure. Chevy is quick to point out this version beats Ford F-150 in both categories.

To achieve that kind of performance while remaining light on fuel, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7L Turbo utilizes a number of advanced technologies. The engine has a double overhead cam valvetrain which works in tandem with Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation). It also boasts dual-volute turbocharger housing, and Active Thermal Management. There is also a stop/start system topping things off. As for practicality concerns, you got nothing to worry about. The Silverado 2.7 has a max towing capacity of 7,200 pounds and there is a 2,280-pound max payload.

“The new Silverado 2.7L Turbo delivers impressive performance and fuel efficiency,” said Tim Asoklis, Silverado chief engineer. “It’s fun to drive every day — quick from the start, and pulling hard under acceleration. With up to 23 mpg on the highway, the truck is efficient while still offering plenty of capability to tackle weekend projects and trips to the lake.”

