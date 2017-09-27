/2018 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Launch in UK

The new and refreshed 2018 Maserati GranTurismo and its topless sister, the GranCabrio, are now available in the United Kingdom. As you would expect, these gorgeous Italians are quote pricey. But that is not something that would bother a typical Maserati buyer.

It almost makes the fact that Maserati announces the prices of their car pointless. The 2018 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio cost in the UK from £94,285 and £108,340 respectively. But the wealthy businessman, or the heiress, or the son of the oil Sheikh who walks into the showroom could care less about that price tag.

What they might care about is the new styling details, and upgraded interior. And that’s really the extent of important new stuff you get with the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio. The engine is a 4.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine with 460 horsepower, smooth as ever and good-sounding as ever. You can choose between the Sport and MC trim levels, but really it’s all bout how much more ‘racy’ you want your Maser to be than anything else.

Maserati celebrates the launch of the 2018MY GranTurismo and GranCabrio in Britain with a celebration of their 70 year history marked by a number of iconic pictures.

A6 1500 (1947): the original GranTurismo model was launched at the 1947 Geneva Motor Show featuring a 1.5-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with 65hp under a revolutionary body designed by Pininfarina. 3500GT (1957): the first “mass-produced” Maserati made its debut in 1957, the year Fangio took the F1 title in his 250F. Its aluminium body was designed by Touring around a 3.5-litre six-cylinder engine with 230hp. 5000GT (1959): the object of desire. This Maserati GT was produced purely to meet the desires of the Shah of Persia, who wanted a more exclusive version of the 3500GT. With a potent V8 engine, the 5000GT was famous for its performance and exclusivity. Ghibli SS Coupe (1970): in 1967 Maserati added a sports coupe to their line-up, named after a Saharan wind and designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was seen as a challenger to the establishment. The Ghibli SS was introduced in 1970 with a larger, 4.9-litre V8 engine with 335hp. Khamsin (1974): the successor to the Ghibli and named after a desert wind, was designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone. Pure 1970s Italian exotica featuring a 4.9-litre V8 engine with 320hp. 3200GT (1998): designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, it returned the GranTurismo concept to its former glory. The predecessor of the current GranTurismo featured a Twin Turbo 3.2-litre V8 engine with 370hp. GranTurismo (2017): The original GranTurismo was designed by Pininfarina, debuted in 2007 and was joined by the GranCabrio in 2010. Both cars have now been restyled to reflect the pioneering spirit of the original GranTurismo concept, a thrilling pairing of race car derived performance with uncompromising luxury.

