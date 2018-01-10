/2018 MINI Cooper Details and Upgrades Revealed

If you have already purchased a 2017 modelyear MINI, well, don’t feel bad. The fact is, the upgrades lavished on the 2018 MINI are not that remarkable. There are a few cosmetic and equipment enhancements, but nothing you can’t already get aftermarket. Well, apart from the new 7-speed Steptronic transmission.

If you can leave without the new dual-clutch gearbox with paddle shifts, then the rest of 2018 MINI Cooper is not that much better than its immediate predecessor. The new model comes with standard-fit LED lights on the front and rear. You can also choose the optional adaptive headlights with Matrix high beam for the new one if you are hard-core into fancy lights. The 2018 range, including hardtop 3 and 5-door and convertible models also benefit from the recently announced individualisation with MINI Yours 3D printed parts.

Inside the cabin of 2018 MINI the upgrades are more prominent. The car comes with 6.5-inch colour infotainment screen, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and multifunction steering wheel fitted as standard, as well as MINI Navigation with Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging. Online services have been improved as well, including Connected Services with Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), Online Search, Natural Language Understanding and Concierge Service.

Finally, what might tempt you to go for the 2018 model is a series of cool little touches it has, such as new MINI logo, body finishes, Piano Black exterior and alloy wheel designs, as well as new leather trim, new interior backlit surfaces and colour lines. Engine-wise there is absolutely no change over the previous model.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]