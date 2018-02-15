/2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Priced at $80K

A lot of people question the point of a SUV that is faster than most sports car, but sucks at anything remotely utilitarian. Nevertheless, this class of vehicles are in demand these years, and here’s one of the fastest and most affordable ones you can buy. The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has an MSRP of just $79,995, excluding a destination fee of $1,595.

I know that’s a lot of money, but when you consider the specs of this thing, and how much you have to pay for a German equivalent, then 80 grand doesn’t sound too bad. 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (QV) boasts a Ferrari-tuned 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine with 505 horsepower,mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 176 mph. And it has lapped the Nürburgring in a record time 7 minutes 51.7. So I think the message here is pretty clear. This SUV is effing fast.

On the other hand, should you need to climb mildly steep hill in the Quadrifoglio – it is an SUV, after all – it might struggle a bit. And don’t even think about towing anything because it doesn’t come with a hitch. Also, and we realize looks are subjective, but we think the Stelvio is very ugly.

Model-specific features of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio are as follows:

Unique exterior styling, rear spoiler and side sill insert, DNA Pro drive mode selector with Race mode and adjustable adaptive damping performance suspension, 20-inch aluminum wheels with massive, 6-piston Brembo front brakes, aggressively bolstered Alcantara leather seating surfaces with 14-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and doors with accent stitching, genuine carbon fiber interior trim and…

