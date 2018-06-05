/Alfa Romeo 4C Facelift by UP Design

UP Design – that is, Umberto Palermo Design – has released a unique Alfa Romeo 4C Facelift one-off that could be the next-gen 4C we will probably never get. They have applied design cues from more modern Alfas to the 4C‘s dainty and sexy body, and the end result is nothing short of spectacular. They call is the Alfa Romeo Mole Construction Artisan 001.

This is, we think, what the 4C should have looked like since the beginning. UP’s Alfa Romeo 4C Facelift features a Giulia-like face with those cool headlights and Alfa’s traditional grille made more prominent and accentuated with a large under spoiler. The side profile of the car remains largely intact, save for more dynamic skirts and revised quarter panels and pillars thanks to the new engine cover. That leads us to the back where the most changes have taken place. Here you get a new fascia, taillights, the retro-inspired engine cover, and the 8C-like bumper and tailpipe arrangement.

The shoddy interior of the standard car is upgraded in UP’s Alfa Romeo 4C Facelift by Adler who has wrapped pretty much everything in high quality carbon fiber featuring a two-tone color scheme in black and tan with contrast stitching. The plastic switch gear, too, has been replaced with what appears to be polished aluminium, although theycould be silver painted plastic, we’re not sure! The tuner’s coachbuilder has not mentioned anything about a performance upgrade, but then again, that is one department the standard 4C does not need any modifications. The sports car has a 270-hp 1.75 turbocharged four-pot with plenty of grunt.

Via Motor1

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]