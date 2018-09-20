/2019 Suzuki Swift Sport by Kuhl Racing

One of the first complete styling package for the new 2019 Suzuki Swift Sport comes from Kuhl Racing. The Japanese tuner may have a unique taste that is not everyone’s cup of tea, but with this car they seem to have done it right.

The large aero parts, the extremely low ride height, and the crazy muffler setup at the back – these are all what you would expect to see on a tricked-out hatchback. The parts are well designed too. The components have been designed to match the stock features of the 2019 Suzuki Swift Sport to a tee. Yes, they are kind of too big. But that’s how the sporty hatchback crowd like their body kits. They need to be big and showy.

So Kuhl has provided the 2019 Suzuki Swift Sport with a large front splitter featuring winglets on the tips. The same design is replicated on the side skirts, and also out back on the rear diffuser. This results in a uniform look throughout the car and boosts its sporty appeal. The body kit is then complemented with a set of classically sporty rims in matte black. We have to say the whole thing would not look so cool were it not for the extreme lowering of the suspension.

Kuhl Racing Suzuki Swift Sport features some other nice touches such as custom front grille, eyeliners for the headlights and custom fog lights. The carbon-look casing for the dual tailpipes at the back is also a highlight worth mentioning. Right now Kuhl has no plans for any interior or power upgrades for the Swift.

