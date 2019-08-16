Alto is undoubtedly one of the most preferred hatchbacks in India. And Maruti Suzuki being one of the first carmakers to offer company-fitted CNG cars, more and more people want to get their hands on Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI CNG. Since it is one of the most popular cars in the A segment, the demand for the CNG variant has also increased exceptionally.

Here is a complete overview of Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI CNG that will assist you in making an informed decision:

Exteriors

With a stylish wave-front design, Alto exhibits a sophisticated and robust structure with chrome accentuated front grille and front body coloured bumper. Other than this, the exteriors also feature body coloured outside door handles, bumpers, full wheel covers, and outside mirror for right side that offers the hatchback with better utility as well as enhanced looks.

Interiors

The interiors play a major role in providing a car with a modish look and Alto has made sure that the car not only gives a sophisticated look, but also offers utmost comfort to the driver as well as the passengers. While the cabin showcases a dual-tone scheme that features grey and brown colour, the seats are covered in fabric upholstery. Other features such as floor console, floor carpet, molded C Pillar lower trim, 3-position cabin lights, B & C pillar upper trims, door trim fabric, and silver accents on steering wheel, door handles, and louvers, give the cabin a much enhanced look and feel.

Features and Equipment

Some features that come in handy are passenger side utility pocket, bottle holder, driver side storage space, front door trim map pocket, can holder, and coin holder. Other than this, some of the equipment pieces that the car features are power steering, front power windows, dial type climate control, air conditioner with heater, remote fuel lid opener, dual tripmeter, instrument panel, speedometer, digital clock in speedometer display, and remote back door opener.

Engine and Transmission

Alto LXI CNG comes with a 796 cc, 3-cylinder, 12 valve F8D engine. While the CNG variant is capable of producing maximum power output of 30.1 kW @ 6000 rpm and peak torque of 60 Nm @ 3500 rpm, the petrol version can produce maximum power output of 35.3 kW @ 6000 rpm along with peak torque of 69 Nm @ 3500 rpm. Also, the engine is synchronized to a five-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with a 796 cc engine and offers an impressive fuel efficiency of 32.99 km/kg in the CNG variant and 22.05 kmpl in the petrol mode, as certified by Test Agency under Rule 115 of CMVR. Owing to such promising mileage rate, Alto is one of the most popular small cars in A segment in India.

Safety

Maruti Suzuki takes the safety of their customers very seriously and thus, Alto comes loaded with a bunch of safety features. The hatchback comes equipped with solid disc brakes on the front and drum brakes on the rear. Apart from this, some of the features that make Alto CNG a lot safer for the driver as well as the passengers are high mounted stop lamp, head light levelling, front wiper and washer with intermittent, immobilizer, and collapsible steering column. Also, the top variant offers central door locking and driver airbag for extra safety.

We hope that with this information will help you know more about Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI CNG. Also, we hope that you will now be able to make a much sensible and informed decision.

