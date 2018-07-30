/2019 Suzuki Vitara – Initial Details and Specs

The new and thoroughly updated 2019 Suzuki Vitara will hit the market in September and on that occasion the company has released the first details and specs of the popular SUV. Boasting numerous visual and technical upgrades,the new Vitara is dialing up the value-for-money factor.

It’s getting more and more economical, too. The 2019 Suzuki Vitara launches with two 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo charged petrol engines, which replace the 1.6-litre petrol engine. The former is available in SZ4 and SZ-T trims and provides 111PS, while the latter offers 140PS and 220Nm of torque in the SZ5 model. ALLGRIP four wheel drive is available optionally.

In terms of design, the 2019 Suzuki Vitara comes with a revised front grille and lower bumper, new design alloy wheels, and new design and distinctive rear LED combination lamps. These are complemented inside the cabin with new soft touch material for the upper part of the dashboard giving the whole interior a feeling of quality. While the SZ4 needs to be optioned well to have decent features, the SZ5 is feature-rich and comes with standard equipment including Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Traffic Sign recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear cross traffic alert.

Vitara is sold in 191 Countries and Regions around the world and cumulative sales recently passed 3.7 million units. Suzuki Motor Corporation is the eighth largest car brand in the world with sales in FY 2017 of 3,160,000 units.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]