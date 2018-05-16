/2019 Suzuki Swift Sport – UK Pricing and Specs

The cute and funky Suzuki Swift Sport is preparing for its UK launch as a 2019 model in June. On this occasion the Japanese automaker released the pricing details of the car, revealing that it starts at £16,499. The launch price is only valid until the end if June, though. After that it will go up by £1,500.

But even at 18 grand the 2019 Suzuki Swift Sport seems to be worth the asking price. The plucky little car is powered by a 140PS 1.4-litre four-cylinder Boosterjet turbo engine. It’s gutsy, yet frugal at 50 mpg and 120 g/km of CO2. The Sport weighs only 975kg which means the handling is sweet too, at least for a super mini. You’re going to get some Mini-lie go-kart feeling.

In terms of kit, Suzuki Swift Sport is one of the best-equipped cars of its class and price bracket. The list of standard features includes six airbags, auto air conditioning, DAB Radio, privacy glass, LED daytime running lights and Bluetooth. You also get smartphone link display audio, rear view camera, front fog lamps, Navigation, LED headlamps, polished 17-inch alloy wheels, rear electric windows, Dual Sensor Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Prevention. Now the asking price starts to make more sense, doesn’t it?

The Swift Sport comes in in one solid and five metallic colours. There is also the Champion Yellow body colour from the Suzuki Works Junior Rally Car.Other notable highlights include Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), Lane departure warning and Lane departure prevention function with auto steering inputs.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]