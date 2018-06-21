/New Suzuki Jimny Cabrio and Pickup Look Predictably Cute

As is usually the case with significant cars making online debut, it didn’t take long for the rendering artists to come up with different, virtual, variants of the new 2019 Suzuki Jimny. Here we see two takes on the small SUV, one depicting it as a cutesy cabrio, the other envisioning what a pickup version would look like.

Now, you might be thinking that there is no way that the new Suzuki Jimny is going to get such outlandish variants. This thing is a small, mainstream product aimed at the lower echelons of the emerging market in the developing countries where they haven’t even seen a G-Class Mercedes in the flesh. The Jimny would go down well down there, but only standard SUV format.

And you would be right, except for one tiny detail. Yes, the new Suzuki Jimny is a cheap thrill for most people, but that also means you will have a lot of people buying this car as a toy, simply to mess around with it and customize it. So there could be in the near future a pickup or a cabrio version of the 2019 Jimny, and they would look awesome, going by these renderings here.

What we want to see is someone dropping an absurdly powerful engine in one of these things. It’d be interesting to see how a car this size and with such unique profile would handle big power. The result, we reckon, will be hilarious.

Renderings by X-Tomi Design

