/2019 BMW Z4 Coupe Rendered But Won’t Happen

The debut of the new BMW Z4 sports roadster at the Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance has got people thinking whether BMW will also launch a hardtop version of the car. After all, the new Z4 has ditched the folding metal roof of the previous generation for a fabric soft top. Well, if they do make a hardtop, it’ll look something like the BMW Z4 Coupe you see here.

The thing is though, there are no plans for a BMW Z4 Coupe. This car, as I’m sure you know by now, is the result of a joint project with Toyota and it shares many of its bits with the new Supra, which comes only as a coupe and not a roadster. Part of the agreement must have been BMW and Toyota not messing with each others’ markets. So if you want a Z4 with a hardtop, the outgoing model is the car for you. That is not something that upsets us to be honest, because we like the look of the old one better, anyway.

What we will kind of miss is the new M40i engine in the 2019 Z4. This hot six-cylinder turbo engine packs 340 horsepower and has a lot of character, especially when paired with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission, as it is in the M40i Z4. In terms of design, though X-Tomi Design only shows us one side of the car, we have to say his BMW Z4 Coupe does have a sexy profile. There is something very retro-cool about the the way this car looks form the side with that sloping metal roof.

