/G-Power BMW M5 F90 Gets Up to 800 PS

German tuner G-Power has been experimenting with some other brands lately, but now they are back tuning BMWs. And what a BMW they have picked for their latest project. The new 2018 G-Power BMW M5, the F90 series, is an absolute monster.

The power upgrade kit Big G has devised for the M5 gives it as much as 200 extra horsepower. The package comes in three power flavors to suit everyone’s needs. That is not to say the standard M5 is weak or anything like that. The saloon comes with 600 stock horses which is A LOT. But G-Power BMW M5 takes that up a notch, delivering 700, 750 and in the full-fat version 800 horsepower.

The first stage of tune is the result of electronic adjustments alone. The Performance Module V1 for the twin-turbo V8 is good for an extra 100 PS. The 750 package adds to the software mod new downpipes and modified (larger) turbo intakes. Finally, the 800 PS package pairs a beefed up software with modified turbo intakes and a titanium exhaust system boasting four 100-millimeter carbon/titanium tailpipes.

The 800 PS G-Power BMW M5 F90 has no V-max limiter. The software upgrade takes care of that annoying thing and enables the car to hist 335 km/h. What’s more, the enormous 980 Nm of torque that it generates makes possible a 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds. As is always the case with G-Power, there is a set of Hurricane RR wheels in size 21 inch. But the M5 also gets an extra treat in form of a G-POWER VENTURI RR carbon fiber hood.

