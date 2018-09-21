/New SEAT Tarraco Rendered in Cupra R Guise

Well it didn’t take long for the internet to come up with a hot version of the fresh-out-of-oven SEAT Tarraco. The full-size SUV has been treated here to a Cupra R treatment, usually reserved for the Spanish car maker’s hottest hatchbacks. And it looks rather good.

This rendering is actually very much relevant. Usually when independent designers go to town on new production cars, they tend to turn them into outlandish creatures with no chance of production. With this SEAT Tarraco Cupra R though, we think they definitely should make it, or at least something like it.There is a whole flock of affordable high-performance SUVs coming out soon, namely the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, and SEAT is going to need more than one player in the field to take them on.

The imaginary SEAT Tarraco Cupra R features bumpers and aero parts, not to mention copper-colored accents, from the latest Leon Cupra R. It gets large air intakes, spoiler lip, sports grille, muscular hood, fender flares, side skirts, and, one would assume, a rear diffuser and tailgate wing. These elements are then complemented with copper-accented wheels larger in size than that of the standard Tarraco. As for how much power something like this should have, well, give the size of the SUV we reckon at least 400 PS is needed to deliver satisfying performance.

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

