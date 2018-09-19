/2019 SEAT Tarraco Revealed with 5 and 7-Seat Options

We’ve been through countless teasers for SEAT’s full-size SUV, but it’s finally here. The 2019 SEAT Tarraco is a large family SUV with flexible seating options and a fresh design, complementing the car maker’s utility range. It is also one of the best engineered cars they have ever made.

It is not just all the vigorous testing that leads us to believe 2019 SEAT Tarraco is a fine product. The SUV also boasts well-thought-out design and interior. Whoever developed this car had a big family and many kids themselves. Built on VW’s MQB platform, the Tarraco is also technologically advanced, what with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), Emergency Call, Pre-crash Assist and Rollover Detection.

2019 SEAT Tarraco launches early next year with a range of good engines. They all benefit from turbocharging and start-stop technology. The range includes a 150 PS 1.5 litre TSI unit with a 6-speed manual; 2.0 litre 190PS petrol unit with 7-speed DCT and 4Drive total traction system; and two 2.0 litre TDI diesels with 150 PS and 190 PS with the latter getting 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox. Interesting colors and a refined interior with a 10.25’’ Digital Cockpit are among other highlights of the Tarraco.

“The SEAT Tarraco is a masterpiece of functionality and flexibility, as it offers the space and flexibility customers expect from a large SUV. It is the sportiest vehicle in the segment from a design point of view and also thanks to the dynamic chassis control, which allows you to tune it to meet your driving needs,”said SEAT Executive Vice-President for Research and Development, Dr. Matthias Rabe.

