/Official: SEAT Leon ST CUPRA Carbon Edition

There is a new Spanish armada headed for Britain’s shores, but it’s a friendly one this time. The 2019 SEAT Leon ST CUPRA Carbon Edition is a limited edition of just 50 copies for the UK, and it brings to the table a level of style and sophistication not usually associated with SEAT cars.

Priced at £35,575, SEAT Leon ST CUPRA Carbon Edition is a pricey little sod, but it is feature-rich. The hot estate car comes with a 2.0 TSI 300PS DSG-auto 4Drive powertrain system that will surely satisfy the needs of every kind of driver in terms of performance. In terms of styling, the car comes with, as the name suggests, carbon fibre side blades and front and rear diffusers. these are complemented with quad exhaust pipes, Monsoon Grey paint job, Brembo brakes, 19-inch black alloy wheels and CUPRA bucket seats. But the real strength of the Leon ST Carbon remains the exclusivity factor, which means it’ll have stronger residual value as well.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director of SEAT UK, said: “Following the success of the special edition CUPRA R, we know that there is demand for limited-run models from customers looking for something truly special. The Leon ST CUPRA Carbon Edition doesn’t only deliver stunning and unique looks, but we believe the enhanced performance and competitive price will be a real draw.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]