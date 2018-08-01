/SEAT Arona and Ibiza Get Fully Digital Cockpit

Audi thought they had done something amazing when they launched their Virtual Cockpit with a large screen in place of the tradition instruments and binnacles. But now that feature has become the norm for pretty much all segments.I mean, SEAT announced they are adding a Digital Cockpit to the Arona and Ibiza models. So, go figure.

SEAT’s proposition for a Digital Cockpit includes a 10.25” interactive, customisable display, complemented with a main in-dash touchscreen. The digital binnacle comes as standard in XCELLENCE Lux and FR Sport trim for Arona, Ibiza, Leon and Ateca, and it prides itself for being a pixel-dense unit, with a resolution of 1280 x 480. We did predict in an editorial a while back that cars will soon be judged based on the amount of pixels their screen have rather than their power and performance. And here we are.

In any case, SEAT’s Digital Cockpit provides three main provides three main modes of Classic, Digital and Dynamic. The difference in these modes are about the graphics really, as they all give you the vital information you need about navigation, music, phone, driving data and assistance information. As far as the speed and fuel gauge are concerned, we think the traditional dials work better than all these shining lights. But we have to admit we quite like how this digital dash presents the navigation data. It make the map easier to read and less distracting to use on the road.

“We are fully committed to offering our customers the best quality design, bringing in the precision of a classic gauge into the digital world, where each pixel is designed with the same accuracy”, said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Design at SEAT. “Taking advantage of this disruptive digital environment, our interior car design upgrades to the next level.”

