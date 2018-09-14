/2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe Will Look Like This

The unveiling of the new Mercedes GLE SUV was all that X-Tomi Design needed to hows us that car’s hunchbacked brother. We are of course talking about the 2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe. This rendering is pretty much spot on in showing you the looks of the upcoming coupe-SUV.

We have to say, we’re still baffled why car makers call these type of jacked-up fastbacks Coupe SUV. We get the SUV part, but coupe does not really make sense here. It’s just one of those names that was misused first and then stuck. At any rate, the 2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe will inherit its sloping roof from the previous generation, and it’s front and rear fascia from the new GLE.

That means, hopefully, the unsightly rear end of the current GLE Coupe will be replaced by that of the 2019 GLE. The same goes for the front where there will be some slight changes to the shape of the bumper and grille. On the whole though, you are looking at the 2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe, and it is looking rather good. Needless to say, the car will also get a similar interior and engine lineup to the regular SUV. It comes down whether you like the standard SUV body style, or this sort of curved back. If you like the latter, you are still better off with the pioneer of this class, the BMW X6.

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

