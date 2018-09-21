/Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Begins Road Testing

A long while after its motor show debut, the amazing Mercedes-AMG Project ONE finally hits the road as a production prototype. This ultra-dream car comes in very limited numbers and all of them are pre-sold probably. But still, we can’t wait to see it on the road and check it out in action.

We are particularly keen to see how the revolutionary powertrain in this car stacks up against the rivals. Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, as I;m sure you know, boasts a F1 hybrid system. It consists of 1.6-litre V6 hybrid petrol engine with direct injection and electrically assisted single turbocharging, plus electric motors on the front axle. At 11,000 rpm, the system develops more than 1,000 horsepower. And that gives the Project ONE a top speed of over 350 km/h.

Because it is so innovative and complex, Mercedes-AMG Project ONE presented the engineers with huge challenges. They had to develop a whole new approach with Virtual Engineering for this car. With that phase done, they went to test the whole powertrain including all hybrid components at the race track and on the high-performance dyno tests of HPP’s engine specialists in Brixworth. Now they have fitted the powertrain to the first prototypes and sent them out of the lab for some real world testing.

“The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the first Formula 1 car with MOT approval. Our highly efficient hybrid assembly stems from motor racing and the electrically powered front axle generates a fascinating mixture of performance and efficiency. With a system output of over 1,000 hp and a top speed beyond 350 km/h this hypercar handles exactly as it looks: it takes your breath away”, Ola Källenius says, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]