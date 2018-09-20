/Wald Mercedes C-Class Executive Body Kit (W205)

If you judge Wald International by the kits they make for Japanese cars, you have to conclude they are extremely flamboyant. But you only have to look at their European kits to realize they also know style and refinement. This is Wald Mercedes C-Class in Executive Line style, and isn’t it just fantastic?

Available for the W205 generation, from 2014 to 2018, the Wald Mercedes C-Class kit is stylish, cool and sporty. Granted, the black-out treatment featured on this particular car adds drama. But the kit itself is so well-designed, it would look great even if the car was pink. What’s good about Wald kits is that they are designed to work with the stock bumpers and sills. That is why they often look so natural, as if they have been part of the car from the beginning.

That is certainly true of the Wald Mercedes C-Class W205. The front spoiler with its chrome garnish accent and LED lights is the best complement for the C’s front bumper. It also works really well with the blacked-out, GT-style front grille. The side view is dominated by dynamic side skirts, Wald wheels and some suspension adjustment. It is highly recommended that if you are getting the kit, you also get the wheel/suspension package. Around the back you find a very neat diffuser insert housing four new tailpipes connected to Wald mufflers.

This is without a doubt one of the best aftermarket treatments we have seen for the Mercedes C-Class. The real beauty of this package is how simple it is. Forget all those silly wide fenders and huge spoilers. This is the proper way to upgrade a Mercedes!

