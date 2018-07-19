/Wald Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Has Side Mufflers!

Japanese tuner Wald International has always thought out of the box, as evidenced by pretty much every single one of their body kits. But with the Wald Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sport Line package they have outdone themselves, turning the tame family SUV into something brutally cool.

Yes, it’s those side muffler we’re talking about. They are kind of idiotic, they are bad for offroading, and they just don’t make much sense. But damn it, they look so cool. And they’re crafted so beautifully, especially the piping underneath the car, which makes you wanna tip the car over just you can show them off. This feature alone makes Wald Toyota Land Cruiser Prado a favorite of ours.

If you are interested in getting these cool mufflers for your own Prado, be advised that the stainless steel, dual-side, double oval pipe mufflers are engineered only for the 2.7 liter petrol model for now. You can have the tips in steel, half blue, or black PVD. The rest of Wald Toyota Land Cruiser Prado styling package, however, fits all models. It includes custom bumpers with an underspoiler at the front, dynamic side steps, fender covers for the front and rear, rear spoiler, and diffuser insert. A set of Wald fancy wheels wrap up the package and gives the Prado an unforgettable look.

