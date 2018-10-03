/2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid – An SUV with 4.5 l/100 km Consumption

So you thought the only way to still drive a 4×4 and remain green was to buy a hybrid Range Rover or a Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. Those are great choices, but they also cost an arm and a leg. There is a new contender now called the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and it offers the same goodness for a lot less money.

Unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is not just the best of both worlds, but rather the best of three worlds. It’s affordable, it’s capable, and it’s sustainable as far ecology is concerned. The car has a 2.5 liter Toyota Hybrid power plant good for 225 horsepower. That enables this sizable family SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. Those are great numbers when you take into account the RAV4 Hybrid returns an average fuel consumption of 4.5 liter per 100 km, corresponding to CO2 emissions of 102 g/km.

Those are small hatchback economy figures. And don’t think for a second there have been compromises on capabilities to achieves those bumpers. The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid boasts an electric all-wheel-drive system that is more intelligent than the regular systems. It’s the mechanical all-wheel drive system on the new RAV4 2.0 litre petrol CVT model paired with Toyota’s first dynamic torque vectoring system with Rear Driveline Disconnect. It is further enhanced with AWD Integrated Management (AIM) which automatically adjusts different vehicle systems – steering assist, brake and throttle control, shift pattern and drive torque distribution.

And top of all these features, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid benefits from the amazing styling of the new generation RAV4. Equipment-wise, too, the hybrid SUV rivals the best of the class, and since it’s a Toyota it’s also top-notch in terms of quality and durability. This, we reckon, is going to be one of the best all-rounders to be launched next year.

