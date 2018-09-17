/2019 Toyota Yaris GR SPORT Has Juicy Specs

Toyota confirmed the debut of a new hot version of the Yaris at this year’s Paris Motor Show. The Toyota Yaris GR SPORT is inspired by the limited edition GRMN and has a lot of Gazoo Racing inspiration behind it. The little pocket rocket has some properly juicy specs, even if it may not look the part.

It is not exactly a secret that the latest Yaris is an odd-looking thing. And if we’re honest the special treatment given to Toyota Yaris GR SPORT doesn’t help much, either. The main highlights of the exterior include black bi-tone roof with shark fin antenna and rear spoiler. You also get piano black door mouldings, a black honeycomb grille, black door mirror housings and black front fog light surrounds. There is also tinted rear lights and windows, and you can add red decals to the front lip and the top line of the lower rear bumper.

Inside, 2019 Toyota Yaris GR SPORT features a small steering wheel from the GT86. It also benefits from GR-branded sports front seats, upholstered in black Ultrasuede with contrast white stitching and white inserts. Another nice touch is the GR graphics for the multi-information TFT display. The interior is an altogether a more successful job than the exterior. It even has upscale highlights such as black headlining and satin chrome trim for the gear shift lever and the air vent and door-mounted audio speaker surrounds.

As for performance, Yaris GR SPORT is definitely hot. The car has a 1.5 liter powertrain, and though they don’t say how much power it makes, it ought to be peppy since it’s an electric hybrid. The hatchback also gets sport, lowered suspension, and black 17-inch cast alloy wheels wrapped with Bridgestone Potenza RE50 205/45R17 rubber. The high-performance tire is complemented with a solid anti-roll bar to give this Yaris some trackability.

