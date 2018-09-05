/2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Set for Paris Debut

Following the Geneva Debut of the new Corolla Hatchback, Toyota is now fearing up for the release of that car’s chunky sister. The 2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show this fall, and it brings with it a new 2.0 liter hybrid powertrain.

That means the Corolla range will offer great diversity engine-wise, with choices including a 116 hp, 1.2 litre turbo petrol unit, 122 hp, 1.8 litre or 180 hp, 2.0 litre hybrid. So with the 2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports you get the good looks, excellent quality and great features of the hatchback with the extra space brought on by the bigger boot. It is not a full wagon though, but more of a shooting brake really.

The newly adopted Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform underpins the 2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports as well. Of its main highlights we can mention MacPherson strut front suspension system, an all-new multilink rear suspension arrangement, new shock absorber valve technology and, for the first time, the availability of Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). What’s more, it has a lower center of gravity with lower seat positioning for a more engaging driving position.

Designed and built for the European market, the new Corolla benefits from a high-class cabin with top-of-the-line textured material and trim pieces. The car has ample space for its size, offering plenty of room for the passenger plus 598 litre VDA loadspace for their luggage,

