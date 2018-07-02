/2019 Toyota Corolla Sport Is Dubbed First-Gen Connected Car
ToyotaJuly 2, 2018

2019 Toyota Corolla Sport Is Dubbed First-Gen Connected Car

2019 Corolla Sport 2 730x398 at 2019 Toyota Corolla Sport Is Dubbed First Gen Connected Car

Following the debut of the handsome new Corolla earlier this year, Toyota is now rolling out the Sport variant. Though the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sport is supposed to be all about handling and good looks and driving fun, what with it being “Sport”, the focus with this model is on connectivity features. 

In fact, they call the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sport the first-gen connected car, by which they mean it is the first production model to feature sophisticated connected features with practical purposes. Well, sort of practical, anyways. Most of these features are gimmicks one can live without, as we’ve been doing for the past 100 years. The highlights include  e-Care Service and LINE My Car Account, DCM diagnostic, HELPNET, Toyota Operators giving you assistance, Health check, and Agent voice recognition.

2019 Corolla Sport 4 730x439 at 2019 Toyota Corolla Sport Is Dubbed First Gen Connected Car

We are more interested in the way 2019 Toyota Corolla Sport looks and drives. The car features a more aggressive face than the regular version and even gets its own front emblem with a “C” for Corolla (JDM version only). You also get a sporty rear bumper with double tailpipes at the back. Inside, the sporty cabin is decorated with coordinated silver accessories and black panels. There is a 7-inch TFT multi-information display and sporty bucket seats, plus a small steering wheel which adds to the driving fun.

2019 Corolla Sport 7 730x348 at 2019 Toyota Corolla Sport Is Dubbed First Gen Connected Car

In terms of powertrain, the new Corolla Sport launches with either a 122 PS 1.8 liter hybrid unit, or a 116 PS 1.2 liter turbo petrol unit. So no, engine-wise the car is not very sporty. But you do get a sporty suspension setup and drive mode select. So a determined driver could a lot of joy out of this cool little hatchback.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

More related posts