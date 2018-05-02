/2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid – Pricing and Specs

The green version of the new generation Cayenne is being readied for market launch early next year, and it is definitely worth the wait. The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is a powerful,extremely capable SUV that’s insanely light on fuel and even has an electric mode. What’s not to like?

You would think that such a thing with all those capabilities and a Porsche badge is going to cost an arm and a leg. But that is not so. 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $79,900, and while that is by no means cheap, it is not unreasonable either. The car is powered by an ultra-sophisticated hybrid system, consisting of a 3.0L mono-turbo V6 and an electric motor for a combined output of 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. 0 to 60 takes only 4.7 seconds in this heavy, full-size SUV.

You can also reach a top speed of 157 mph, but the more important figure is the electric drive range which stands at 44 kilometers. The “E-performance” architecture that makes this possible is the same basic system used in the 918 hypercar. Somehow knowing that makes the 80 grand asking price seem more logical. 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid also boasts Tiptronic S transmission and new hybrid module, Standard Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive, and Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and Auxiliary Cabin Conditioning.

Aesthetically, the Cayenne Hybrid does not go around advertising its green credentials. But if you look close, you notice a few details such as green brake calipers. It is also hella luxurious, featuring such items as massaging seats, a heated windshield, a head-up display, and for the first time in any Porsche, 22-inch wheels.

