/Wald Mercedes GLC Class Black Bison Kit Revealed

By the standards of Japanese tuner Wald International, this thing is a bit down to earth. Their latest Black Bison treatment covers a not-so-popular crossover, and turns it into a real hottie. The Wald Mercedes GLC Class X235 gains the charm and sportiness the original just lacks.

And the interesting thing is, it does that without getting carried away with tricks of styling. Those who have seen the works of Wald will agree that Wald Mercedes GLC Class is a pretty tame kit. This tuner usually comes up with enormous spoilers and wings, huge air intakes, massive grilles, and extra wide fenders. With this car though, they have held back and added to the GLC just the right amount of flamboyance, enough to rid the crossover of its dull and unattractive natural style.

The Wald Mercedes GLC Black Bison package consists of a number of simple components. On the front you have the front spoiler lip which sits under the AMG bumper and transforms its looks by following its lines and elaborating on them. Then there is the dynamic side skirts, giving the car a bit of muscle on its hips, and finally the rear treatment which includes a roof spoiler, a tailgate spoiler, and a rear bumper diffuser. Put together, they give the rear of the vehicle a fresh new look that is cool and sporty.

