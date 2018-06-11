/Wald Lexus LS 2018 Body Kit Previewed

Japanese master tuner Wald International has released the first photos of their upcoming styling kit for the latest Lexus LS. Designed around the company’s own design language, the Wald Lexus LS body kit gives the luxury sedan a nice touch of sport without robbing it of its immense dignity.

Examining the Wald Lexus LS 2018 based on the photos we have for now, we see a revamped fascia up front with a prominent lip spoiler, flanked by cutouts for LED DRLs on each side, complemented up top with intake bezels and various carbon fiber inserts that enhance the visual effect of the standard spindle grille. The new components are designed so that they work well with the weird but interesting shape of the LS’ headlights.

Moving to the side, we have a clean job with dynamic side skirts as the main feature after the huge side strakes which have sort of become the signature touch of Wald. We’ve been seeing them on almost all of their new kits, and we have to say Wald Lexus LS is one of the few this feature looks really good on. Around the back we have a revised bumper with integrated diffuser and old AMG-like tailpipes, plus a tiny, but effective boot spoiler.

The car shown here also features lowered suspension and a set of Wald’s cool aftermarket wheels. Needless to say, these are optional extras which you can choose depending on your taste.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]