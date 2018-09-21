/New TopCar Mercedes GLC Coupe INFERNO Revealed

Russian tuner TopCar has a new and even more elaborate INFERNO kit for the latest GLC-Class Coupe. As always, TopCar Mercedes GLC Coupe comes in two regular and carbon edition variants.And the carbon variant is really carbon crazy.

The carbon version of TopCar Mercedes GLC Coupe INFERNO is by far the cooler one, but it’s also cost considerably more. The body kit without carbon part runs for € 8,550, where as the carbon edition costs € 13,950. Both models share the custom front bumper, the fender flares, the side skirts, and rear diffuser.

The carbon variant of TopCar Mercedes GLC Coupe features the lip spoiler, front grille, engine hood, windows surround, side mirrors and boot lid wing all made from carbon fiber. Even the fender flares and side skirt garnish are made from the precious material. So you see why it costs so much more.The contrast the visible carbon parts make the paint job play a big part in giving the GLC INFERNO its unique and sporty look.

If in addition to the body kit you also fancy those cool wheels, set aside another €4,850. Actually, add €1,700 to that, because those 21 inch wheels need specific tires that cost that much (front 265/40 R21, rear 295/35 R21). And if you want a bespoke interior treatment as well…you know what, just bring your checkbook and let TopCar right the number!

