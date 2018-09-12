/2019 Mercedes GLE – The Great Grandchild of the M-Class

Mercedes-Benz’s first attempt at making a sport utility vehicle was a complete flop. We’re talking about M-Class which first appeared in 1997 with rubbish looks and even worse quality. But for all its fault, the M was a charming car, and so is its latest descendant. The 2019 Mercedes GLE is the evolution of that car and it is pretty much perfect.

Well, perfect as far as you compare it with other cars in this segment. Design-wise, the new 2019 Mercedes GLE is handsome thing, even though some of Mercedes’ latest design elements are not all that savory. But when you compare the GLE to something like the 2019 X5, you can’t complain about the looks.

The real strength of the 2019 Mercedes GLE, though, lies in its technology features. The SUV comes with something called E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL. It’s a fully networked hydropneumatic, active suspension on a 48-volt system capable of keep the car steady no matter how or where you drive. There is also Active Tailback Assist, Active Brake Assist, variable all-wheel drive (Torque on Demand, TonD) and seating comfort package with ENERGIZING seat kinetics and ENERGIZING COACH. The car also benefits from MBUX infotainment with 720p resolution head-up display.

As for the engines, the new model launches with GLE 450 4MATIC featuring a 6-cylinder mild-hybrid (48 volt), developing 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque. There is a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available via EQ Boost in short bursts. The system averages 8.3 per 100 km or around 34 mpg.

