/Official: 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance

With the new variant of the new X5, BMW is presenting what is possibly the best compromise between performance and efficiency. The BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance makes you think why aren’t all cars electrified in this way, because the gains are immense.

You just have to look at the numbers. 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance packs 290 kW/394 hp along with a maximum system torque of 600 Nm. It has a combined fuel consumption of 2.1 litres per 100 kilometres, and CO 2 emissions of 49 grams per kilometre. What’s more, it can travel up to 80 kilometers in zero-emission electric mode. And on top of all this, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 econds and can reach a top speed of 243 km/h.

This amazing performance is achieved by a 3.0 liter in-line six engine coupled with an electric motor. 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is a hybrid of a special kind. Compromises are very few in this car. You lose 150 liters of luggage space because of the battery pack under the floor. But because of the low consumption and the 70 liter fuel tank, you gain excellent overall range. And you can always lower the back seats and get more than 1,700 liters of space. The hybrid SUV comes with two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers as standard, which means despite its sporty nature it’s actually very comfortable.

The new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance combines a model-specific in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine featuring BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology with the very latest BMW eDrive technology. Consistent progress in the area of plug-hybrid drive has produced a system output now increased to 290 kW/394 hp, a tangible enhancement in terms of electrically powered range and a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 levels as compared to the predecessor model.

