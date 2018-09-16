/BMW iNEXT Futuristic Crossover Unveiled

Just as we thought BMW was done creating fugly cars, they came up with this. This is the long anticipated BMW iNEXT, a vision concept car that shows which direction BMW i products are headed. I know, the looks are awful, but the direction technology-wise is a good one.

BMW iNEXT is a highly automated, fully connected, all-electric crossover vehicle. That makes it the perfect recipe for the car market over the next five or ten years. Unless, you know, one of those carbon-neutral recycled fuels chemist are developing actually work. But absent an alternative fuel that could potentially doom the whole EV revolution, the iNEXT is ready for what’s next.

Mind you, they may have gotten a bit carried away. BMW iNEXT is way too conceptual a car to have any real value previewing the next production model. And we’re not talking about the 3D printed trim or the 24 inch rims, nor the suicide doors. We’re talking about the Enlighted Cloudburst Jacquard, and the intelligent material on the Control Display, and the shy tech projection tool. The design though, that is sadly what they intend to replicate on the future BMW i models. SO you can already start looking elsewhere for your next fancy electric car.

A future-focused Vision Vehicle – the BMW Vision iNEXT – provides a tangible preview of how the BMW iNEXT might look. “Personal mobility is set to experience significant change,” explains Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Development. “The possibilities opened up by autonomous driving and ever-expanding connectivity enable a whole new range of experiences and ways of shaping a journey. With this in mind, we have designed the all-electric BMW Vision iNEXT as a mobile environment that enhances quality of life, a new “Favourite Space” in which we can be ourselves and relax. Indeed, all of BMW’s endeavours will continue to revolve around people – and their needs and desires when it comes to mobility – in the future,” adds Fröhlich.

