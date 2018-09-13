/Rose Quartz BMW 750Li Is a Sight to Behold!

Okay, first of all, this is not pink. Do don’t call it that. The unique violety color featured on this super special Bimmer is a lot classier than pink. In fact, this Rose Quartz BMW 750Li is like those rose gold iPhones that came out a few years ago. It’s nice.

This car, as is the case with almost all special and custom BMWs, is a commission by BMW Abu Dhabi. As if the base 7-Series wasn’t special enough, they ordered on with an ‘Individual’ color and then customized with some aftermarket bits. Well, almost aftermarket. The Rose Quartz BMW 750Li features some add-on part that are the work of BMW’s own tuning arm, the M Performance department.

So on this Rose Quartz BMW 750Li we have the M Sport Package with the special bumpers and grilles. It is then complemented with M Performance trunk lid spoiler, and a front spoiler lip from Japanese BMW tuner 3D Design. Add to that the multi-spoke wheels and voila, you have what’s very nearly the most special 7er in the whole world. And we haven’t even got to the interior. There you are treated to a blend of cream and black leather with contrast stitching, and a heavy dose of walnut wooden trims infused with metal accents.

