/Ultimate 5er? 3D Design BMW 540i in Bluestone

Here’s proof that in order to enjoy a unique, beautiful and very classy car, you don’t necessarily have to spend crazy money. With the right set of parts you can make your ordinary family saloon into something amazing. That is the case with this 3D Design BMW 540i prepared by BMW of Abu Dhabi.

To pull of something like this you are gong to need a few basic things. First of all, choose the right version of the car you want to improve. This 3D Design BMW 540i has the big engine from the 5 Series range and boasts a superb Mocha interior with some really nice wood work and top-notch equipment. Then you have to get the color right, but that’s not really an issue because you can always wrap your car. This bad boy here features a unique Bluestone paint work. Last but not least, you need to choose the right body kit.

The carbon fiber package on 3D Design BMW 540i is one of the sweetest, sportiest and classiest styling treatments for this car. The Japanese body kit maker is known for its love of understated beauty. The kit on this car include a carbon front spoiler that sits snugly beneath the stock bumper, carbon side skirts, and rear diffuser with integrated tailpipes. The whole thing matches the natural lines of the car and comes together nicely. We would have gone for a cooler set of wheels for this car, but the Bimmer rims aren’t half bad, either.

