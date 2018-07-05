/2019 BMW X5 MSRP Revealed – from $60,700

BMW products are like iPhones. When a new one comes out fans have to get them, even if the one they already have is perfectly fine. So, Bimmer fans, get your check books ready because the new 2019 BMW X5 has received its official MSRP. The Sports Activity Vehicle starts from $60,700.

That is the price you pay for a 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i. And you have to add a $995 Destination and Handling charge to it. This one is like the iPhone 8 Plus. If you want the full iPhone X experience, then you have to get the X5 50i xDrive, which will start at $75,750, plus the $995 Destination. The former has 340 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, while the latter offers a much more interesting 462 hp and 650 Newton metres (479 lb-ft).

As for the equipment, every 2019 BMW X5 comes with a ton of standard features, including Sport Automatic Transmission with launch control, Dynamic Damper Control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation, two 12.3” digital displays, and running the seventh generation of BMW iDrive operating system, Adaptive Full LED headlamps, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Panoramic Glass Sunroof and pre-wiring for 6,600 lb. trailer towing.

There are also some interesting options to enhance your X5 experience with. The main highlights include Remote Engine Start, the latest driver assistance systems, BMW Laserlights, heated steering wheel and armrests, as well as optional Heated and Cooled Cupholders.

