/2019 BMW X5 Facelift Revealed Ahead of November Launch

The latest version of BMW’s popular SUV has been unveiled with fresh styling details and a ton of technology features. The 2019 BMW X5 is all about the firm’s corporate look on the outside, but under the skin it is as good a car as ever, a head and shoulders above the competition.

In terms of styling the 2019 BMW X5 comes with massive, X7-esque front grille dipped in the shiniest chrome they could find, flanked by smaller headlights than the previous gen, lights that seem to have been lifted straight from the X3. The rear-end is almost compete new though, with taillights that remind us of Toyota’s RAV4. Hey, there’s only so many shapes available to designers that haven’t been tried before.

The interior is a nicer job altogether than the exterior. For one thing, it has a fresh design compared with other 2018 and 2019 BMW model, all of which seem to have the exact same cabin. To be sure, the 2019 BMW X5 shares the same steering wheel, switch gear and infotainment system with the other models. But the shape of the dashboard is new and has references to the Bimmers of the past.

Some of the technological highlights of the new X5 include optional BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED, BMW Live Cockpit Professional display, Telephony with wireless charging, and a host of driver assist features such as Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, side collision protection, evasion aid, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning.

Engine-wise, the 2019 BMW X5 launches in November this year with four powertrain options. There is the US-only X5 xDrive50i with a 462 hp V8, the global X5 xDrive40i with a 340 hp in-line six, and two six-cylinder in-line diesel engines with 400 hp in the X5 M50d and 265 hp in the X5 xDrive30d. All models have xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard, but you can also order an optional Off-Road package with two-axle air suspension.

