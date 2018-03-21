/2018 Moab Jeep Safari Concept Cars Revealed

To be brutally honest, Jeep’s annual Moab Easter Safari thing is becoming nothing more than an offroad trip for the company’s engineers and technicians. I mean, what does it achieve really? Each year they come up with a bunch of concepts that are used once at the event and then forgotten forever. Great use of the company’s resources! Anyway, here are the 2018 Moab Jeep Safari pointless concept cars…

2018 Moab Jeep Safari list of cars begins with Jeep 4SPEED, a concept that improves Wrangler’s off-road capability and performance. Main highlights include carbon fiber hood, high-clearance carbon fiber fender flares and a carbon fiber rear tub, plus 18-inch lightweight monoblock wheels wrapped in 35-inch BF Goodrich Mud Terrain tires, as well as a re-trimmed interior.

Jeep Sandstorm is probably the coolest car of the bunch, inspired by Baja racing cars. Features include a vented carbon fiber hood, vented high clearance front and rear fender flares and a cage that includes a rear mounted lay down style spare tire carrier. It also gets high clearance front and rear tube bumpers, modified rock rails, an integrated on-board air compressor, race-style fuel filler, KC Carbon series front auxiliary lights and a chase light, plus 17-inch beadlock wheels and 39.5-inch BF Goodrich Krawler tires, not to mention a V8 engine.

Jeep B-Ute is a more realistic proposition, showcasing Mopar offroad parts and accessories. Highlights include unique front and rear fascias and upper grille area, a hood with heat extractors, and wider flares, as well as a 1.5-inch lift kit, a roof rack and rock rails, 17-inch wheels with a 30-millimeter offset, wrapped in BF Goodrich T/A Baja Champion tires. There is even nice interior options such as a Carbonite finish on the shifter, speaker and vent surrounds, Piano Black inserts, a MOLLE system on the back of the front seats, and Mopar all-weather floor mats.

Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip is the latest incarnation of the ever present Wagoneer at the 2018 Moab Jeep Safari. This one comes with additional length, a wider track and custom fender flares plus reshaped wheel wells, bumpers and integrated rock rails. Technical upgrades include a boxed and reinforced frame, Dana 44 front and rear axles with lockers, four-link suspension with coilover springs, and 17-inch steel wheels wrapped in 33-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain tires.

The Nacho Jeep is another mobile accessories catalog, boasting A-pillar and brush guard-mounted LED lights from the Automotive Lighting division of Magneti Marelli, that mount via JPP brackets. Automotive Lighting LED header lights seal to the windshield for extra forward illumination, and a rear off-road scouting light uses four-color LEDs to communicate trail conditions: stop (red), 1-3 miles per hour (amber), 3-25 mph (green) and a rear flood light (white). The car also gets 37-inch tires wrap around 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Jeep Jeepster has a kind of on-the-nose name that tells you it’s the ultimate Jeep. Chopped hardtop, foldable windshield, a JPP hood and graphic, without the optional cold-air intake or snorkel, LED off-road lights in 5- and 7-inch applications, 2-inch lift kit and 2.5-inch diameter aluminum body shocks, 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires, black Katzkin leather seats with Rubicon Red Jeep grille logos embroidered on the seatbacks, and Rubicon Red accent stitching on the seat bolsters are among the main highlights.

Last but not least we have the Jeep J-Wagon, a Sahara model equipped with custom hood and fenders, 5-inch LED lights mount with JPP brackets, Mopar black grille, 17-inch slot-design wheels, Brass Monkey paint, JPP fuel door and Orange Crush accents on the Jeep badge and tow hooks and camel-color Katzkin leather seats.

Chrysler would do a lot better if they let go of this pointless tradition and spent the money they waste on these concepts on their interior of their production cars so they wouldn’t look and feel so crappy…

