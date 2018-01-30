/2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee S Special Edition for Europe

Jeep fans in Europe are getting something this year that could make the Americans very jealous. It’s the limited and special 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee S and it comes with exclusive exterior and interior appointments to celebrate 26 years of Cherokee goodness.

They call the Cherokee the leader of the of the premium SUV segment which is a bit self-flattering. But at any rate, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee S is a fine product with cool looks and a ton of features, and a kind of unique fell about it that, in European market at least, is quite special. Among the highlights of the car on the outside there is Low Gloss Granite Crystal accents on badging, grille bezels, step pad, tail lamps and 20-inch wheels. The SUV is also fitted with Gloss Black grille and full windows surround (DLO), and a dual exhaust with Black Chrome finish.

Inside the cabin 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee S comes with Anodized Gun Metal accents, Black wood finishes and Black instrument panel accent stitching, Mopar bright metal pedals and Black Nappa SRT-like perforated leather seats with Black accent stitching. The sporty ambiance is further enhanced by the equipment, the highlights of which include Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen, top notch audio system, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, leather covered steering wheel, heated and ventilated front and heated rear seats and dual zone climate control.

Available with 3.0-litre Multijet II 250 horsepower diesel engine, the 3.6-litre V-6 286 horsepower or the 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 352 horsepower petrol engines, the Cherokee is one helluva good off-roader thanks to its Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system with Electronic Limited-slip Differential (ELSD). It comes with a traction management system with settings such as Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock.

