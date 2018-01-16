/2019 Jeep Cherokee Is Still Ugly, But More Premium

So on the second day of the Detroit Motor Show Chrysler unveiled the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. And while the new model is said to be more premium and sophisticated with its sating chrome and high gloss accents, it’s still quite frankly just hideous as before. But hey, if the way it looks tickle your bits, then you will like all the updates the new model features.

2019 Jeep Cherokee features new or updated front fascia, hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps and fog lamps, and as mentioned it does feature some nice chrome and high-gloss accents inside the cabin. Among the other new highlights we have the lightweight, handsfree power liftgate, available dual-pane sunroof, new wheel designs, and improved rear cargo volume and more convenient storage space. So if you get past those looks, the Cherokee is actually a pretty decent family car.

As for the powertrains, 2019 Jeep Cherokee can be had with a 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-pot developing 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque equipped with engine stop-start (ESS), or a less efficient but no more powerful 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with ESS delivering 271 horsepower and 239 lb.-ft. of torque. No, we don’t know why anyone should get the V6, either. You may, however, be interested in the economy of the 2.4-liter Tigershark MultiAir2 engine with ESS technology which delivers 180 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. of torque.

It might be more suited to city environments than the wild, but the new Cherokee is still a jeep and so it’s pretty damn good offroad. You get Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system with up to five customized modes – Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud and Rock, and the four-wheel-drive system features top of the line components for optimum performance. It’s a shame this good mid-size SUV has to look like that…

