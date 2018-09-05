/Carlex Design Jeep Wrangler Is Unique Inside and Out

Just like Vilner, Carlex started out as an interior specialist and is now a full fledged tuner. One of their latest projects is the Carlex Design Jeep Wrangler, a unique, Euro-flavored take on the American SUV. It’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea, but Wrangler enthusiasts will probably like it.

On the outside Carlex Design Jeep Wrangler makes use of the ca’r’s original red paint by playing on the contrast between the red base and the black panels they have installed on the doors and fenders. These are complemented with tinted windows, blacked-out offroad rims, a snorkel and overfenders complete with special offroad bumpers. These bumpers are designed to give the car superior offroad-ability by increasing the angles it can take on.

As for the interior, which is Carlex’s forte, the Jeep has received a unique black and red treatment. The black leather on the seats is garnished with red decorative stitching and Carlex branding. The same kind of combo is found on the dashboard and door cards, as well as arm rests. The steering wheel and instrument binnacle get a heavier dose of red, presumably because they are in direct sight of the driver and the color get him excited.

Carlex has done a good job with this car, especially the interior. But still, there is no getting away from the fact the Wrangler’s cabin is way too cheap and plasticy. For some reason Americans just can’t do interiors properly.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]