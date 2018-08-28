/Official: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition

Usually Jeep’s Easter Moab Safari concepts remain just that, concepts. This time though, they have at least inspired a special edition production model. It’s called the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition, the first ‘special’ version of the latest model and one of the best ever made.

As you would expect, 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition draws heavy inspiration from its namesake concepts. It is based on the Wrangler Sahara but it comes with Rubicon hood and steel bumpers with removable end caps, aggressive 32-inch mud-terrain tires, LED headlights and tail lights, a Moab decal on the hood and 17-inch Rubicon wheels painted in Low-Gloss Black. That unique shade of black is also featured on the headlight surrounds, grille throats and tow hooks. You get a body-color hard top by default, but optionally you can also choose Dual Top Group or Sky One-Touch power top.

In terms of the interior goodies, the list includes leather-trimmed seats and a leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching, and Safety Group, which includes Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense park assist with reverse stop and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines. Performance-wise, 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition benefits from such features as Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case, and Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential. And of course, equipment-wise, you get Passive Keyless Entry, 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, a nine-speaker premium Alpine sound system and all-weather slush mats.

No word yet on pricing and availability, but the Moab Wrangler will undoubtedly be one of the most popular versions of the 2018 model.

